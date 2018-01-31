× Roe Conn Full Show (1/30/18): Rep. Kinzinger on the SOTU, AB Stoddard on #ReleaseTheMemo, and more…

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, January 30th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling prepares for the very rare “Super Blue Blood Moon,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about President Trump’s first State of the Union address, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard breaks down concerns at the FBI ahead of a classified memo’s release, Westwood in Dallas’ Susan Schmidt makes sense of the announcement that JP Morgan, Amazon, and Berkshire-Hathaway, would be starting a health company, the Top Five@5 features Piers Morgan railing against more nude photos of Kim Kardashian, and Adam Hoge checks in from media row at Super Bowl LII.

