× Rich Lenkov Takes The ’85 Bears To The Big Screen, Paul Farahvar, Mental Health Awareness and Baconfest | Full Show (Jan 29th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Jan 29th)! Comedian and host of the “Singles Only” Podcast, Paul Farahvar rides side car as Patti sits down with Legal Face Off host, Rich Lenkov! Rich has so many great things in the works right now whether it be the new ’85 Bears Documentary, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History or his new production in Las Vegas, “Renegades” (Cesar’s Palace Hotel). Then, Seth Zurer (Co Founder Baconfest) join Patti to discuss the exciting annual event happening here in Chicago.

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER