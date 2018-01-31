× Political commentator Tavis Smiley: “We cannot conflate consensual relationships between adults with sexual assault, harassment, misconduct or rape”

Broadcaster, author and advocate Tavis Smiley joins Justin to discuss, “The Conversation: Women, Men and the Workplace,” his town-hall tour which brings him to Chicago tomorrow night. Tavis talks about why he’s convening this conversation, if he feels he’s the right person to convene such a conversation considering the recent allegations made against him, what he hopes to learn from having this conversation, how he feels about often being compared to Harvey Weinstein or Louis C.K. and what he’s doing to get ready for the next phase of his broadcast career.

