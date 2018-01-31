Talk show host, author and liberal political commentator,Tavis Smiley listens to speakers during a “taking power back from banks for consumers, and the fight against poverty” event January 12, 2012 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Smiley, along with personal finance guru Suze Orman and Princeton University Professor Dr. Cornel West, spoke about Orman's “People First” movement on behalf of consumers to fight banks and their fees. Those fees hit the poorest Americans hardest and their efforts to restore the nation’s prosperity as more and more Americans slip into poverty and unemployment. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)
Political commentator Tavis Smiley: “We cannot conflate consensual relationships between adults with sexual assault, harassment, misconduct or rape”
Talk show host, author and liberal political commentator,Tavis Smiley listens to speakers during a “taking power back from banks for consumers, and the fight against poverty” event January 12, 2012 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Smiley, along with personal finance guru Suze Orman and Princeton University Professor Dr. Cornel West, spoke about Orman's “People First” movement on behalf of consumers to fight banks and their fees. Those fees hit the poorest Americans hardest and their efforts to restore the nation’s prosperity as more and more Americans slip into poverty and unemployment. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)
Broadcaster, author and advocate Tavis Smiley joins Justin to discuss, “The Conversation: Women, Men and the Workplace,” his town-hall tour which brings him to Chicago tomorrow night. Tavis talks about why he’s convening this conversation, if he feels he’s the right person to convene such a conversation considering the recent allegations made against him, what he hopes to learn from having this conversation, how he feels about often being compared to Harvey Weinstein or Louis C.K. and what he’s doing to get ready for the next phase of his broadcast career.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio