Mueller investigation, local lawyer gives back, ending sexual violence and much more

Cornell Law School Vice Dean and Professor Jens David Ohlin discusses the ongoing Mueller investigation.

Director of Communication at Illinois Opportunity Project Kathleen Murphy discusses the recent debate between Illinois gubernatorial candidates Bruce Rauner & Jeanne Ives.

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence Advocacy Director Ebony Tucker join Rich & Tina to discuss the Time’s Up / Me Too movement and efforts to stop sexual violence.

SmithAmundsen founder Glen Amundsen discusses his participation with Avenues to Independence, providing community living opportunities for adults with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Tina discuss breaking legal news involving Jessica Simpson, the Serial Stowaway, a Grumpy Cat lawsuit and more.