× Live From Studio 435: Justin Roberts

Grammy-nominated musician Justin Roberts joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his great career, what it was like to be in New York City for the Grammy Awards, how the children’s music genre has grown, how he approaches writing songs that appeal to children, how the clever lyrics set the songs apart from other children’s music, the challenge of writing songs from the perspective a kid (or a dog), the visceral impact the songs have and how he has evolved as a musician through the years. Justin (with assistance from the great Chicago musicians Liam Davis and Gerald Dowd) also plays some songs including “Must Be This Tall,” “Lemonade,” “From Scratch” and “Pop Fly.”

