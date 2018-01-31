Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Listeners share their favorite Elton John songs
Dean and “Elton” Jim Turano discuss the announcement of Elton John’s retirement from touring following his massive, three-year global farewell tour. They listen back to the emotional announcement at listeners share their favorite Elton John tracks as they look back on a legendary musical career.