× Julian Hagen, Kathy Sparrenberger, singing cats and a good old-fashioned fish boil

Dave Hoekstra previews the food and music of the 4th Annual Washington Island Fish Boil Festival with organizer/guitarist Julian Hagen and singer/Washington Island native Kathy Sparrenberger. Hagen talks about what inspired his guys to bring their boil equipment on the road from Door County to landlocked Berwyn, Kathy discusses her long career as a performer and jingle work (think Meow Mix and McDonalds), and much more.