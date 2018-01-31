× How Chicago author Josh Karp’s book became a new Netflix film

Chicago author Josh Karp joins Justin to tell us how his 2006 book, “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” became a new Netflix film directed by David Wain and starring Will Forte. Josh talks about why he initially wrote the book, the impact that National Lampoon had on him growing up, what attracted him to learning about National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney, the importance of National Lampoon to the history of American Comedy, the details on how the book became eventually became a film and his experience on the set while the film was being made.

