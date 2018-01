× Dr. John Duffy: Men’s Role in the #MeToo Movement

It’s Wednesday, so you know that Dr. John Duffy is in the building. Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to discuss men’s role in the #MeToo movement, how it’s effecting change, and much more.



