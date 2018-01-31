BURLINGTON, IA - OCTOBER 22: Rick Wirt harvests corn on October 22, 2015 near Burlington, Iowa. Wirt and his daughter Krista Kempker farm more than 2,000 acres in th area. According to the National Corn Growers Association, the overall corn crop is on track to have the 2nd highest average yield on record (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Dr. Eric Hoiberg talks Fred’s hoops and studying rural society: “I feel so fortunate…I was in a position to have an impact on people”
Dave Hoekstra talks with Dr. Eric Hoiberg, Professor Emeritus of Sociology at Iowa State University about his long career studying the working of agriculture-based communities in Iowa. He discusses getting into the field through his father and gaining an international perspective on rural life from spending time overseas growing up, increasing mechanization of farming and changing demographics have had on rural communities, his son Fred’s young Bulls team (and getting his basketball acumen from the maternal side), and more.