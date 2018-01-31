Dometi Pongo and Marsha Lyles of ChiPedia Podcast checks out Chicago play ‘Jitney’

Before Uber or Lyft, there were “Jitneys.” The underground car service was once used by African-Americans who were refused service by mainstream cab companies. Set in the 1970’s, The acclaimed play, “Jitney,” written by August Wilson, gives the audience a behind the scenes look at this underground economy and the drama that unfolds within it.

Hosts Dometi Pongo and Marsha Lyles had a chance to catch the Congo Square Theatre’s production of “Jitney” and chat with the cast.

In Episode 3 of ChiPedia , Dometi and Marsha talk to Taron Patton, Executive Director of the Congo Square Theater , and give their review of the production.

(Spoiler Alert: they loved it!)

“Jitney”

When: Through Feb. 18

Where: Congo Square at the Athenaeum Theatre , 2936 N. Southport Ave.

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Tickets: $35 at 773-935-6875 and www.congosquaretheatre.org

