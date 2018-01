× Den of Geek’s Don Kaye on The Son of Frankenstein, The Top Movies of 2017 and The Films He’s Looking Forward to in 2018

Nick Digilio welcomes Don Kaye, associate editor for Den of Geek US, to discuss his recent feature about “The Son of Frankenstein,” his top movies of 2017 and the ones he’s looking forward to this year.

