× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives his Restaurant Week recommendations

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel describes his trip to Hawaii in the form of food. Then, he highlights his favorites in Restaurant Week, which lasts through Feb. 8 this year, from Naha to Beacon Tavern. Plus, as part of the James Beard Chef Awards Committee, Phil describes the process through which restaurants across the country are recognized.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460654/3460654_2018-01-31-171354.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3