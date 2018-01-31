Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives his Restaurant Week recommendations

Phil Vettel in-studio with John Williams (Elif Geris/WGN Radio)

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel describes his trip to Hawaii in the form of food. Then, he highlights his favorites in Restaurant Week, which lasts through Feb. 8 this year, from Naha to Beacon Tavern. Plus, as part of the James Beard Chef Awards Committee, Phil describes the process through which restaurants across the country are recognized.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460654/3460654_2018-01-31-171354.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3