× Award-winning author Beth Finke is teaching seniors how to write their life story

Award-winning author, teacher, journalist and NPR commentator Beth Finke joins Justin to talk about her work teaching people how to write their memoir, how she is able to get the stories out of the people she’s instructing and what she’s learned about writing and about herself from teaching the classes. Beth is joined by her student Regan Burke who tells us about what she’s learned from Beth, what stories popped out when she was writing her stories and if anything surprised her from writing her life down.

