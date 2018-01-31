Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Anthony Scaramucci offers his take on the SOTU and what he’d like to see from President Trump in his second year
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about President Trump’s first year in office, the State of the Union address, and what President Trump should do to keep the spirit of bi-partisan co-operation alive in D.C.