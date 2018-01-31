× American Theater Company artistic director Will Davis continues to push boundaries with ‘We’re Gonna Be Okay’

American Theater Company artistic director Will Davis returns to The Download to chat with Justin about directing the current production (and Chicago premiere) of “We’re Gonna Be Okay.” Will talks about collaborating with the playwright Basil Kreimendahl, how he always wants to expand the heart of the play, his goal to continue to push the boundaries of theater, trying to get Chicago audiences out of their comfort zone and the effort of making more space in Chicago theater for challenging work.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio