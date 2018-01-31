× A Politician Blocking You On Social Media, Maybe A Violation Of Your First Amendment Rights?

J’aime Morgaine, founder of the liberal group Indivisible Kingman has a filed a lawsuit again: Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar blocking her from his Facebook. According to Morgaine, Gosar’s maneuver violates her First Amendment rights. Joining me to break down this case and how this case will set a precedent is: Appellate Partner, Scheef & Stone, Byron Henry.

For more information about Byron visit: Solidcounsel.com

Follow Byron on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ByronkHenry

Here is a detailed article explain the case: ACLU Challenges Lawmakers Who Block People on Social Media

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine