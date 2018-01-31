A Politician Blocking You On Social Media, Maybe A Violation Of Your First Amendment Rights?

Listen: State of the State
J’aime Morgaine, founder of the liberal group Indivisible Kingman has a filed a lawsuit again: Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar blocking her from his Facebook. According to Morgaine, Gosar’s maneuver violates her First Amendment rights.  Joining me to break down this case and how this case will set a precedent is: Appellate Partner, Scheef & Stone, Byron Henry.

Here is a detailed article explain the case: ACLU Challenges Lawmakers Who Block People on Social Media

