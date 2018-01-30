× Top Five@5 (1/30/18): Piers Morgan is done with nude photos of Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady get excited for SB LII, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 30th, 2018:

Retired Brigadier General Bruce Oliveira wrapped up his investigation into the ballistic missile alert in Hawaii with the conclusion that those who sent the alarm genuinely thought a missile has been launched at Hawaii, President Trump talks about trying to bring the country together, Piers Morgan is ready for Kim Kardashian to putting out nude photos, Tom Brady gets ready for Super Bowl LII, and Stephen Colbert has a problem with President Trump’s comments about the polar ice caps.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460154/3460154_2018-01-30-193554.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

