The Opening Bell 1/30/18: Negotiating Isn't Just For A New Car…

The millennial group has received plenty of criticism in recent years, but things are looking up. Steve chatted with David Hochberg (VP of Mortgage Lending at PERL Mortgage) to touch on the fact that more millennials are saving their money and moving into the real estate market, which is impacting the economy significantly. Marc Horner (Founder of Fairhaven Wealth Management) then jumped in studio to discuss purchases that are commonly overlooked when it comes to negotiating, such as an upcoming tuition payment and much more.