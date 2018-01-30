× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.30.18: Richard Roeper’s reportedly mechanical Twitter, Oscars nominee, Amazon HQ2, Super Bowl LII

John kicks off this Tuesday show by pondering the significance of Chicago Sun-Times Movie Critic Richard Roeper’s allegedly having bought fake Twitter followers. You respond. Then, Chicago Media Project Co-Founder and Netflix Documentary “Icarus” Co-Producer Paula Froehle joins John to explain how Director Bryan Fogel conducted his investigation into doping throughout Russian Olympics teams for this Oscars nominee. Chicago Magazine Associate Editor Whet Moser tells John what Amazon and the media should be considering for its HQ2 contenders. Finally, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Adam Hoge checks in with John from Radio Row at the Mall of America, just ahead of Super Bowl LII.