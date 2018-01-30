× The Great American Bash “Stay Tuned for Swerved” Episode 11, September 9, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Trump swerved most everyone on Mexico.

Is Hillary getting gored?

Trump’s gonna Trump, Lauer’s not going to do a decent job.

Two of the biggest aspects of the race involver guys Harder, Weiner.

Rollins gonna Weiner.

Trump attacks Clinton’s cough. Trump went to promo school.

Talking Smack is still great and Daniel Bryan still has a concussed brain.

Will Gary Johnson suffer any backlash? Backlash is on 9/11.

Here’s that Jacobin article about Gov. Johnson Chris mentioned.