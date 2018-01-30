The Great American Bash “Buy Our Book” Episode 13, September 23, 2016
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Buy our book! We wrote a book.
Donald Trump ended birtherism.
The McMahon’s donated to the Trump Foundation and that foundation is most likely suing. For charity.
JR loves Skittles.
Maybe Randy Orton shouldn’t weigh in on anything related to America.
Clinton wins? Trump wins? Doesn’t matter. Dusty finish.