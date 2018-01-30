× The Carry Out 1-29-18: “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is taking his vacation before his retirement like a good civil servant does”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down, President Trump preparing for the State of the Union, Governor Bruce Rauner and challenger Rep. Jeanne Ives tussling in front of the Tribune Editorial Board, Facebook prioritizing local news in their new algorithm, the Sun-Times investigating Richard Roeper over fake Twitter followers, the Blackhawks getting ready to take on the Preds tomorrow, Super Bowl Media Day taking place tomorrow, the Bulls continuing their losing ways, the Northwestern basketball Wildcats suffering a loss to Michigan, the Cleveland Indians retiring Chief Wahoo and the serial stowaway getting busted again.

