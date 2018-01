× Steve Cochran Show 01.30.18: Kinda Groundhog Day

What a way to start a Tuesday! Naomi S. was our incredible Kid of the Week and we can all learn something from him. Adam Hoge has checked in from Minnesota to talk Super Bowl. Dean Richards checked in from New York and played a little Match Game. Orion and Rick Bellairs talk Groundhog Day and Liz Nichols stopped by the studio to talk about CTE.