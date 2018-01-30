× Sports Central is Back!

Adam Hoge is live from Radio Row at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota to host Sports Central. Adam talks about the latest in the Michigan State scandal. He also talks to former Bears offensive lineman and Hall of Famer, Orlando Pace, as well as Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer, Paul Allen. Adam wraps the show Mark Carman; the two chat about the rumored Nikola Mirotic trade and some buried headlines.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.