Musicians Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer reflect on 30 years of The Posies

Musicians Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer join Justin to discuss the 30th anniversary of their amazing band The Posies. Ken and Jon talk about what it means to them to be celebrating 30 years as a band, what they remember about playing in Chicago. being a part of the alternative music movement in the ’90’s, how their sound differed from the bands coming out of Seattle during that era, what they enjoy about collaborating with each other and other musicians, the importance of chemistry when making music and their show tomorrow night at City Winery.

