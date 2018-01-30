× Kid of the Week: Naomi S.

Naomi S. is our incredible Kid of the Week.Naomi should Kid of the Week because of her desire to help others and her stregenth and determination in overcoming her struggles. Naomi is a member of the Huntley H.S. Marching band and a member of the speech team.

She is a active member at church where she has traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan and Choctaw, Oklahoma on mission trips. Naomi has volunteered her time at GIGI’S Playhouse. She has applied to be a junior coach for girls on the run, a non-profit that helps pre-teen girls build self esteem. Naomi has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety , she keeps a positive attitude and works with her mental health providers.