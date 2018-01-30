× How to watch the Olympics like a pro

Vito Forelenza, Executive Director of Business Product Mangement for Comcast Cable, joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what is new for the Winter Olympics. They also talk about some of the new features that Comcast will have on Xfinity X1, the Xfinity Stream app and web portal so viewers can customize and control their Olympics viewing experience across platforms, and never miss a moment of the Winter Games.

