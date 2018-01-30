× From Sundance: Debra Messing, John Cho and Aneesh Changaty, the Director of the Film, Search

A film that got LOTS of buzz at Sundance and won three awards was Search. Directed by newcomer, Aneesh Changaty (won the Audience Award: NEXT and the Albert P. Sloane Award) and produced by award-winner Sev Ohanian, stars Debra Messing and John Cho have lots to say about this new film. In addition, I also dish with Debra on Will and Grace and the women’s movement.

Praised for its technologically new approach to filmmaking, I highly recommend Search, a film about a father who takes the law into his own hands and conducts a search for his missing daughter on-line. Listen in and watch! For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

