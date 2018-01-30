× From Sundance: A Love Fest with Ethan Hawke and the Cast of His Film, Blaze

It was an Ethan Hawke love fest on the Blaze film red carpet at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Actors Alia Shawkat, Richie Montgomery and Josh Hamilton gush about their experience on set with Ethan, and it is easy to understand why. I have one of the most sincere and joy-filled conversations with Ethan Hawke, who still holds the torch for his craft as if this was his first film. Listen in as we talk about the joy of making movies, working with friends and the women’s movement. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.