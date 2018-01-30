× Chicago Media Project on “Icarus,” nominated Best Documentary Oscar: This documentary “leaves it to the audience to conclude what his

Chicago Media Project Co-Founder and Icarus Co-Producer Paula Froehle tells John about her documentary, “Icarus”, nominated in the 90th Oscars Best Documentary category. She explains how Director Bryan Fogel investigated doping in Russian Olympics teams, and displays his findings in Icarus. Plus, she describes an unnerving situation while making the film.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3460039/3460039_2018-01-30-165539.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3