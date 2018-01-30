× Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell

She’s judging you.

Celebrity chef and author Anne Burrell, co-host Food Network’s popular series ‘Worst Cooks in America’, joined Bill and Wendy in the studio this morning. They talk about her passion for cooking, her devotion to teaching, Chef Boyardee, and much more. She also provided some great cooking tips to our listeners.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.