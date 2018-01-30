× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.30.18: Let’s buy some twitter followers

Today’s guests include Vito Forlenza from Comcast Cable and Food Network’s very own Anne Burrell. Bill and Wendy talk about the Chicago Sun-Times suspending film critic Richard Roeper for allegedly buying Twitter followers. They also talk about a New York dive bar that bans people using the word ‘literally’; the Winter Olympics; cooking tips; and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.