Wintrust Business Lunch 1/29/18: Outcome Health's New CEO, Goose Island's Super Bowl Ad, Bot Followers

Big news came at the end of last week in the Outcome Health story as Jim Dallke shared the details behind the current co-founders stepping aside as they settle a law suit with investors, Goose Island Brewing joined Steve in studio to share a beer and talk about breaking into the Super Bowl commercial scene, and Randi Shaffer noted some twitter certified users that have bought followers.