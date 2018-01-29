Top Five@5 (01/29/18): Tom Brady radio fued, SNL’s Aziz Ansari sketch and much more…

Posted 8:38 PM, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, January 29, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Top 5 @ 5 for Monday, January 29th:

Donald Trump tweets against Jay-Z after his appearance on the ‘Van Jones Show’, Tom Brady might cut ties with a Boston radio station after a host makes a comment about his daughter, Piers Morgan interviews Donald Trump, Michigan State Men’s Basketball coach, Tom Izzo, responds to the Larry Nassar connection at the university and SNL tries to tackle how to talk about sexual harassment.


