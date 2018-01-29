× The Opening Bell 1/29/18: 2018 Could Be SMS Assist’s Year…

Kicking off the week with the CEO spotlight, Steve sat down with Taylor Rhodes (CEO of SMS Assist) to discuss the continued success of the pillar in the Chicago tech community, where Taylor hopes to take the company, and how the real estate management is being revolutionized by cloud technology. Heather Long (Economics Reporter at Washington Post) recapped her trip to Davos, Switzerland where she mediated a discussion on capitalism and reported on the World Economic Forum.