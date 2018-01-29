The Great American Bash “Two Team Trumps in Mexico” Episode 10, September 1, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

The Rock is really rich and he’s working all of us.

Rhyno is over and running for office.

OwensMania has begun.

Trump’s doctor seems fun.

Just because there’s smoke, there isn’t fire. But Clinton doesn’t realize smoke is bad.

Team Trump is taking over Mexico.

We’ll never experience the glory of MexAmerica.