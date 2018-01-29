The Great American Bash “The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment” Episode 7, August 12, 2016
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Maybe Pillman would do Donald’s dirty work if he were still with us.
The Donald in court is different than Vince in court.
ESPN decides to cover real sports entertainment.
Remember when John Cena was homophobic?
Remember when the Republican nominee said the sitting U.S. President and Democratic nominee for president founded ISIS?