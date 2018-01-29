× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: The race for governor is on

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about aging, the GOP gubernatorial forum between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and primary challenger state Rep. Jeanne Ives, the race for governor on the Democratic side, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.