The Beat Full Show (1/27/18): The Kiss Cam on trial

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: Jason Benetti checks in with some positive vibes from SoxFest; the guys debate the merits of Kiss Cam as part of the sports in-game experience; we look at the ugliness unfolding in East Lansing as a sex abuse cover up scandal hits Michigan State; we weigh the BWAA’s Baseball Hall selections; Sam Panayatovich stops by to talk about his move to Vegas and Brent Musburger’s VSiN, and more.