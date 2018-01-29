WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 16: U.S. President Barack Obama laughs with first lady Michelle Obama as they appear on the 'Kiss Cam' as the US Senior Men's National Team and Brazil play during a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game at the Verizon Center on July 16, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leslie E. Kossoff-Pool/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (1/27/18): The Kiss Cam on trial
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: Jason Benetti checks in with some positive vibes from SoxFest; the guys debate the merits of Kiss Cam as part of the sports in-game experience; we look at the ugliness unfolding in East Lansing as a sex abuse cover up scandal hits Michigan State; we weigh the BWAA’s Baseball Hall selections; Sam Panayatovich stops by to talk about his move to Vegas and Brent Musburger’s VSiN, and more.