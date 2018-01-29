× Take a tour of Chicago’s taprooms and breweries with the Beermiscuous Field Guide

Andrew Hilsberg joins Justin on Industry Night to discuss the new “Beermiscuous Field Guide: An Adventurer’s Guide to Craft Brewery Taprooms + Brewpubs.” Andrew talks about Chicago’s craft beer explosion, why Beermiscuous decided to put out a book detailing the craft beer scene in Chicago, how the Chicago craft beer community sticks together, the relationship between big beer and craft beer in the Chicago area and some of the craft beer trends we’ll see in 2018.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio