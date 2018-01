× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.29.18: Rainforest Incident

We loved the Grammys last night and we agree, Bruno Mars deserved all of his wins. Dean Richards breaks down the Grammys even further with his faves. Coach Q talks about the Allstar break and how he doesn’t really relax. Patti Vasquez stopped by for her monthly visit. Ryan Nobles checks in for D.C.; he’s excited about the State of the Union tomorrow. And we gave away Billy Joel tickets.