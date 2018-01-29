× Roe Conn Full Show (01/29/18): Bret Baier, Mike Monico, Tom Skilling and much more…

Today on the show Roe and Anna catch up with Tom Skilling and get weather updates for the week, Bret Baier from Fox News joins the show to talk about Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address, Attorney Mike Monico discusses the early resignation of Andrew McCabe and the Top 5 @5!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3459543/3459543_2018-01-29-191043.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantes

Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPod

Follow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​