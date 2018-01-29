× No Coast Cinema Ep. 28 | Gordon McAlpin, Multiplex 10

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor chat with illustrator and animator Gordon McAlpin.

Gordon is the creator of the fantastic webcomic Multiplex and has adapted the strip into an animated short and webseries. He talks with Tom and Conor about the struggles of adapting the comic into a new medium, the experience of revisiting the Multiplex universe and how moving to Chicago helped him make his passion for animation and illustration a career.

Listen to the full podcast:

Check out the trailer for the short below and rent or buy the short at http://www.multiplex10.com.

Like the show? Subscribe to No Coast Cinema on Apple Podcasts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter