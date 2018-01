× New York Times “The Follower Factory” Curator Nick Confessore: “These platforms are black boxes, and Twitter is the least opaque”

New York Times Political Correspondent Nick Confessore joins John to describe how a social media bot’s sponsored followers accumulate, and what he and his co-writers found, while curating “The Follower Factory.” He explains the value of fake accounts like these, including the time Clay Aiken bought the 5,000 retweets of his Volvo complaint.