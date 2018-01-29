× Live from Studio 435: Lowdown Brass Band

Do we have a treat for you tonight! Justin is joined in Studio 435 by the Lowdown Brass Band! The band talks about their history, the interest in the New Orleans sound, how brass bands are received outside of New Orleans, how their sound has evolved through the years, how they marry hip hop and jazz, the training the individual members received growing up, the process of recording, their latest record, “LowDown Breaks,” an upcoming tour through Colorado and their show in early March at Empty Bottle as part of Dre Day 2018. The Lowdown Brass Band also perform a few songs including “Grind it Out,” “Dividends,” and “Ghost Town.”

