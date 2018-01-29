× How will a new tax plan impact the housing market in Illinois?

Barry Sturner, founder and CEO of Townstone Financial, joins Justin to talk about current issues relating to the housing market including how people leaving Illinois is impacting the housing market, the affordable housing problem in the city of Chicago, the chances we see another housing bubble and what a new tax plan could mean for potential home buyers in the state of Illinois.

