Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) has his shot-attempt blocked by Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Highlights: Northwestern at Michigan – 1/29/18
Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) has his shot-attempt blocked by Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines – January 29, 2018