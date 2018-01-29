× Help Support The Chicago Spirit Brigade

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Spirit Brigade members April Friedman-Hurvitz, David Gaudet, and super producer, Jasmine, to talk about their annual Big Bang fundraiser. They also talk about CSB’s mission, what it takes to become a member, and much more.

The Chicago Spirit Brigade is a community-based fundraising organization whose purpose is to raise money and awareness for non-profit groups that provide direct care services to individuals with life-threatening challenges.

To find out more information about CSB, Big Bang or to donate, please visit their Facebook page: @CSBstars.

