The Greenhouse Theater's production of 'Rose' is an intimate portrait of Camelot's queen mother

Award-winning theater director Steve Scott and extraordinary actress and Jeff Award-winner Linda Reiter join Justin to discuss the production of, “Rose” running through March at the Greenhouse Theater. Steve talks about how he got involved in the production, the importance of casting the right person for the role of Rose and the fascinating relationship Rose had with her daughters. Linda talks about what she knew about Rose Kennedy before she started working on the show, how much research she needed to do to prepare for the roll, the challenges of acting in a one-woman show and why America is still obsessed with this family.

